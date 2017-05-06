Institute stay on course for promotion

Institute Football Club are still on course to gain promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership next season after defeating Ballyclare Comrades 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium, and 3-2 on aggregate after 2 legs.

Ballyclare Comrades brought a slender 1-0 lead into Friday’s second leg, but Jamie McIntyre brought the sides level on aggregate after 16 minutes of play. Stephen Curry added 2 more goals after the break to seal the win for Institute.

Ballyclare made the last few minutes a nervy affair with a goal after 87 minutes, but Kevin Deery’s side saw it out to set up a Promotion/Relegation 2-leg decider with Premiership bottom side Carrick Rangers.

After the match, Eamonn McLaughlin spoke with Kevin Deery and got his thoughts on the match…