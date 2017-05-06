logo



Institute stay on course for promotion

06 May 2017
by News Highland

Institute Football Club are still on course to gain promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership next season after defeating Ballyclare Comrades 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium, and 3-2 on aggregate after 2 legs.

Ballyclare Comrades brought a slender 1-0 lead into Friday’s second leg, but Jamie McIntyre brought the sides level on aggregate after 16 minutes of play. Stephen Curry added 2 more goals after the break to seal the win for Institute.

Ballyclare made the last few minutes a nervy affair with a goal after 87 minutes, but Kevin Deery’s side saw it out to set up a Promotion/Relegation 2-leg decider with Premiership bottom side Carrick Rangers.

After the match, Eamonn McLaughlin spoke with Kevin Deery and got his thoughts on the match…

