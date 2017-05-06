logo



GAA Preview: Donegal Senior Championship with Martin Doherty

06 May 2017
by admin

2016 Donegal Senior Championship winners Glenswilly

The Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Championships swing into action this weekend.

The race for the Dr Maguire starts on Saturday evening with Termon hosting Naomh Muire in Group B.

On Sunday, holders Glenswilly meet Ardara and beaten finalist last year Kilcar play Gweedore in the tie of the day.

Among the other group games, former winners St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill are on the road to Four Masters and Dungloe while Bundoran host Malin and MacCumhaills meet St Michael’s.

Former player and Manager with Naomh Conaill Martin Doherty has been given his thoughts on the start of the campaign to Highland Tom Comack…

