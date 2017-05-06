Friel proud of Donegal U17s after loss to Tyrone

Tyrone got the better of Donegal in the Quarter Final of the Ulster Special U17 Football Competition with a scoreline of 2-09 to 1-07. Healy Park was the venue for this quarter final clash on Saturday.

A late goal for Tyrone gave them a 5 point win, but Donegal manager Francie Friel feels the scoreboard flattered Tyrone and that his team played a great game. It was a nip and tuck game that Donegal led at the break but a mistake in the second half let Tyrone in for their first goal.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke to Donegal manager Francie Friel and got his thoughts on the result…