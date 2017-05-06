logo



Friel proud of Donegal U17s after loss to Tyrone

06 May 2017
by admin

Tyrone got the better of Donegal in the Quarter Final of the Ulster Special U17 Football Competition with a scoreline of 2-09 to 1-07.  Healy Park was the venue for this quarter final clash on Saturday.

A late goal for Tyrone gave them a 5 point win, but Donegal manager Francie Friel feels the scoreboard flattered Tyrone and that his team played a great game. It was a nip and tuck game that Donegal led at the break but a mistake in the second half let Tyrone in for their first goal.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke to Donegal manager Francie Friel and got his thoughts on the result…

More Sport

Insurance hikes could bring an end to The Donegal International Rally

0
For over 40 years on the third weekend in June, the Donegal International Rally has been a major fixture not just on the Donegal calendar but the Irish Sporting calendar. From 2018[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal Hurling manager Ardal McDermott gutted about Championship exit

0
Donegal manager Ardal McDermott is gutted at his side’s Nicky Rackard cup exit on Saturday afternoon. Donegal fell to Monaghan in Inniskeen with a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-12. [...]
06 May 2017

Ollie Horgan Reaction after Cork defeat

0
Finn Harps lost out to league leaders Cork City 5-0 on Friday night at Turners Cross. The defeat was Harps third in a row and they remain fourth from bottom, just a point above the[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal exit Nicky Rackard Cup

0
Donegal’s run in the Nicky Rackard Cup has been brought to an end after losing to Monaghan in the Quarter-Final in Inniskeen with a scoreline of  1-16 to 1-12. Donegal starte[...]
06 May 2017

Alex McDonald’s North West Rugby Season Review

0
The local rugby season has concluded with club across the north west having had long campaigns. Omagh were the big winners after gaining promotion to senior rugby for the first tim[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal Ladies looking to win historic National League Title

0
The Donegal Ladies football team will be playing in the Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 final this Sunday against Cork. Parnell Park in Dublin will be the venue for what is,[...]
06 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit