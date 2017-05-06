Donegal Ladies looking to win historic National League Title

The Donegal Ladies football team will be playing in the Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 final this Sunday against Cork. Parnell Park in Dublin will be the venue for what is, according to manager Michael Naughton, the biggest ever day for ladies football in the county.

This is the first time that a Donegal Ladies team will have taken part in a National League Division 1 final.Donegal won the Division 2 title last year, and they are now looking to make history by being the first team to win a Division 1 year after winning the Division 2 title.

14 teams from across the county will be represented on the Donegal panel, and team captain, Termon’s Geraldine McLaughlin has led by example, scoring 10 goals and 36 points in 8 games.

Tom Comack spoke to the team’s manager Michael Naughton and team captain Geraldine McLaughlin to get their thoughts on the historic occasion.

Michael Naughton speaking about the occasion…

Team captain and star forward Geraldine McLaughlin looks forward to this Sunday’s final…