Donegal manager Ardal McDermott is gutted at his side’s Nicky Rackard cup exit on Saturday afternoon.

Donegal fell to Monaghan in Inniskeen with a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-12. McDermott feels that Monaghan deserved the win and that Donegal didn’t perform to their standard. He said that Donegal rued not closing the game out and taking their oppurtunities, especially in the second half.

After the match, Alan Gunn spoke to McDermott to get his reaction on the day’s events…