Donegal exit Nicky Rackard Cup

Donegal’s run in the Nicky Rackard Cup has been brought to an end after losing to Monaghan in the Quarter-Final in Inniskeen with a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-12.

Donegal started well in this match, leading by one point at the break, 1-05 to 0-07. In the second half Monaghan took control and led 0-15 to 1-09 before a Tadhg Campbell goal extended that lead with 8 minutes remaining. They were able to keep up their advantage to book their place in the Nicky Rackard Cup Semi-Final.

Reporting for Highland Radio in Inniskeen was Alan Gunn…