Donegal Deputy claims a number of convictions made under Inland Fisheries Act 2010 are illegal

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is calling on the Government to quash what he terms illegal convictions under Inland Fisheries Act 2010.

Speaking on the Inland Fisheries Bill 2017 Deputy Pringle says that this legislation was introduced in light of advice that Inland Fisheries Ireland had unlawfully prosecuted people in court for breaches to fishing legislation.

He claims that there are outstanding legal uncertainties contained in the Government’s legislation with a question mark remaining over those who have been successfully prosecuted since 2010: