logo



Donegal Deputy claims a number of convictions made under Inland Fisheries Act 2010 are illegal

06 May 2017
by News Highland

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is calling on the Government to quash what he terms illegal convictions under Inland Fisheries Act 2010.

Speaking on the Inland Fisheries Bill 2017 Deputy Pringle says that this legislation was introduced in light of advice that Inland Fisheries Ireland had unlawfully prosecuted people in court for breaches to fishing legislation.

He claims that there are outstanding legal uncertainties contained in the Government’s legislation with a question mark remaining over those who have been successfully prosecuted since 2010:

More News

Over 1600 people took part in Pieta House Darkness into Light in Letterkenny

0
Over 150 thousand people have taken part in Pieta House Darkness Into Light events across the country this morning. It saw people embark on a 5 km walk or run as dawn broke –[...]
06 May 2017

Plumbridge and Donemana trails given green light

0
Derry and Strabane District Council have given the green light for a walking trail at Plumbridge and a woodland trail at Donemana. They have agreed to commit £31,000 in Council mat[...]
06 May 2017

64 year-old appears in court charged with sexual offences dating back 37 years ago

0
A 64-year-old man has been accused of sex offences dating back 37 years ago. He appeared at Ballyshannon District Court accused of three sexual offences against two females. The ma[...]
06 May 2017

Applications open for interested parties to become a Tidy Towns group

0
Donegal County Council is inviting expressions of interest from any groups, towns or villages that are interested in becoming a Tidy Towns group. The Council will provide any suppo[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal Deputy claims a number of convictions made under Inland Fisheries Act 2010 are illegal

0
Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is calling on the Government to quash what he terms illegal convictions under Inland Fisheries Act 2010. Speaking on the Inland Fisheries Bill 2017 De[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal urged to conserve water and minimise water usage for foreseeable future

0
Irish Water is asking consumers living in Donegal to conserve water and minimise water usage for the foreseeable future. The call comes due to the unseasonable dry weather conditio[...]
05 May 2017

Now On-Air

  • Highland Radio
Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit