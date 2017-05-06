Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 6th May
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B
Termon 1-12 V 1-10 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B
Termon 0-6 V 1-9 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A
Naomh Columba 1-8 V 0-7 Naomh Bríd
Cloughaneely 1-15 V 1-8 Fanad Gaels
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Milford 1-10 V 2-15 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group A
Naomh Columba 2-15 V 0-8 Naomh Bríd
Cloughaneely 0-10 V 0-6 Fanad Gaels
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group B
Milford 1-12 V 2-9 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon