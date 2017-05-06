logo



Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 6th May

06 May 2017
by admin

 

Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 6th May

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Termon 1-12 V 1-10 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B

Termon 0-6 V 1-9 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A

Naomh Columba 1-8 V 0-7 Naomh Bríd

Cloughaneely 1-15 V 1-8 Fanad Gaels

 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B

Milford 1-10 V 2-15 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group A

Naomh Columba 2-15 V 0-8 Naomh Bríd

Cloughaneely 0-10 V  0-6 Fanad Gaels

 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B  Championship Group B

Milford 1-12 V 2-9 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

 

 

More Sport

Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 6th May

0
  Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 6th May Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B Termon 1-12 V 1-10 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses   Mich[...]
06 May 2017

Insurance hikes could bring an end to The Donegal International Rally

0
For over 40 years on the third weekend in June, the Donegal International Rally has been a major fixture not just on the Donegal calendar but the Irish Sporting calendar. From 2018[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal Hurling manager Ardal McDermott gutted about Championship exit

0
Donegal manager Ardal McDermott is gutted at his side’s Nicky Rackard cup exit on Saturday afternoon. Donegal fell to Monaghan in Inniskeen with a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-12. [...]
06 May 2017

Ollie Horgan Reaction after Cork defeat

0
Finn Harps lost out to league leaders Cork City 5-0 on Friday night at Turners Cross. The defeat was Harps third in a row and they remain fourth from bottom, just a point above the[...]
06 May 2017

Donegal exit Nicky Rackard Cup

0
Donegal’s run in the Nicky Rackard Cup has been brought to an end after losing to Monaghan in the Quarter-Final in Inniskeen with a scoreline of  1-16 to 1-12. Donegal starte[...]
06 May 2017

Alex McDonald’s North West Rugby Season Review

0
The local rugby season has concluded with club across the north west having had long campaigns. Omagh were the big winners after gaining promotion to senior rugby for the first tim[...]
06 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit