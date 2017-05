Derry City claimed their first win in 7 games with a 2-0 win over Bohemians at Maginn Park on Friday night.

Dean Jarvis and Aaron McEneff were the goalscorers for Derry, in a match that manager Kenny Shiels said he was happy with keeping possession and a clean sheet.

Martin Holmes spoke with Nathan Boyle and Dean Jarvis to get their reaction on the night’s action, but first Kenny Shiels giving his reaction to the win…