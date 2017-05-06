Ballybofey man Johnny Dunleavy on Cork City’s push for the title

With the second series of games up and running in the SSE Airtricity League, Cork City have already massed a 14pt lead at the top of the Premier Division.

Their latest win came via a 5-0 hammering of Finn Harps at Turners Cross.

The Leesiders maintained their 100% record and with last years winners Dundalk losing to Shamrock Rovers, they are in pole position for the league title.

Ballybofey man Johnny Dunleavy is been part of a solid Cork unit this campaign and played against his hometown club on Friday night.

Speaking with Trevor Welch on Friday night, Johnny was delighted to get a 12th straight win…