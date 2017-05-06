64 year-old appears in court charged with sexual offences dating back 37 years ago

A 64-year-old man has been accused of sex offences dating back 37 years ago.

He appeared at Ballyshannon District Court accused of three sexual offences against two females.

The man is charged with two counts of indecently assaulting a female on July 20 1980 under Section 6 of the Criminal Law Act.

He is further charged that on dates between June 6 1981 and August 31 1981, he indecently assaulted another female contrary to Section 10 of the Criminal Law (Rape Act)

The court was told that in reply the each of the three charges, the accused said: “It never happened”.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Report by June 2.

Bail conditions include the accused signing at a Garda station once a week and surrendering his passport.

And he was told not to interfere with any of the alleged injured parties or potential witnesses in the case.

The defendant was released on his own bond of €200

Names of the defendant and alleged victims and locations cannot be given at this stage for legal reasons