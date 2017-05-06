logo



Great live music, chat and features on the latest Weekend Edition

06 May 2017
by News Highland

Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features.

If you want to comment or suggest an item you can email greghughes@highlandradio.com or connect on Facebook HERE or on Twitter @greghughes2 – Now.. on this weeks show…

We kicked off Saturday’s show with some live music and chat with ‘Those Ghosts’, a 4 piece alternative rock from Strabane.

Formed in 2012, the lads have gone from strength to strength and are looking forward to big things in the future:

Balo Balo is an original musical by David Oliver & Cat McGinty

Its described as a unique and colourful musical that sees the animals of the jungle meet for the first time to decide who will be Balo Balo of the Jungle.

David Oliver and friends were in studio to talk about the production ahead of its final play in Strabane:

The Maguire Family, from County Wicklow, are another of those great Irish traditional music acts that seem to constantly spring up and keep the music vibrant–alive.

Bill Margeson of Live Ireland Radio says “They are good. By that, we don’t mean “good” in the sense of cute or fun in a family way. We mean good. This is really good, honest to God trad music played beautifully.”

The family joined Greg live in studio for a chat and to play some music:

Enterprise Ireland has a fund available to support female entrepeneurs – Sarita Johnston of EI joined Greg to encourage Donegal women to take part and if they wanted to, how to do so:

Canadian Jacob Murray stayed in Mountcharles to learn how to build with stone and was so moved by his experience that when he returned home, he wrote a song about Donegal – he joined Greg for a chat:

Ballylast/Lifford native Aoibheann Gallen was on the show to discuss her ‘ReNew’ programme for Primary school pupils.

It has been employed across Donegal teaching mindfulness and meditation

 

More Entertainment

Great live music, chat and features on the latest Weekend Edition

0
Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features. If you want to comment or sug[...]
06 May 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Friday’s show

0
Listen back to Friday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
05 May 2017

Kate Moss’ daughter Lila lands her first modelling campaign (and she’s the spitting image of her mum)

0
Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace has landed her first fashion campaign at just 14-years-old. As the teenage daughter of one of the most iconic supermodels in the world and Daze[...]
05 May 2017

Colm Meaney berates media for focusing on McGuinness’s IRA past

0
Actor Colm Meaney has said elements of the British media and the “revisionists in Dublin as well” have unfairly judged the North’s former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness in[...]
05 May 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Thursday’s show

0
Listen back to Thursday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
04 May 2017

Mama June unveils STAGGERING weightloss in Baywatch inspired swimsuit shoot

0
  Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon has shocked everyone with her incredible weight loss transformation – dropping from 460 pounds to 137 in just a few months! Howeve[...]
04 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit