Great live music, chat and features on the latest Weekend Edition

Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features.

If you want to comment or suggest an item you can email greghughes@highlandradio.com or connect on Facebook HERE or on Twitter @greghughes2 – Now.. on this weeks show…

We kicked off Saturday’s show with some live music and chat with ‘Those Ghosts’, a 4 piece alternative rock from Strabane.

Formed in 2012, the lads have gone from strength to strength and are looking forward to big things in the future:

Balo Balo is an original musical by David Oliver & Cat McGinty

Its described as a unique and colourful musical that sees the animals of the jungle meet for the first time to decide who will be Balo Balo of the Jungle.

David Oliver and friends were in studio to talk about the production ahead of its final play in Strabane:

The Maguire Family, from County Wicklow, are another of those great Irish traditional music acts that seem to constantly spring up and keep the music vibrant–alive.

Bill Margeson of Live Ireland Radio says “They are good. By that, we don’t mean “good” in the sense of cute or fun in a family way. We mean good. This is really good, honest to God trad music played beautifully.”

The family joined Greg live in studio for a chat and to play some music:

Enterprise Ireland has a fund available to support female entrepeneurs – Sarita Johnston of EI joined Greg to encourage Donegal women to take part and if they wanted to, how to do so:

Canadian Jacob Murray stayed in Mountcharles to learn how to build with stone and was so moved by his experience that when he returned home, he wrote a song about Donegal – he joined Greg for a chat:

Ballylast/Lifford native Aoibheann Gallen was on the show to discuss her ‘ReNew’ programme for Primary school pupils.

It has been employed across Donegal teaching mindfulness and meditation