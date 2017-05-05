Second defeat for Toland and Ireland WU17

There was disappointment at the European Championships in Croatia for Tyler Toland and the Republic of Ireland u17 women’s side this afternoon.
They lost 1-0 to Norway in their second group game at the Plzen City Stadium.
A late header from Norway captain Rikke Bogetveit Nygard sealed a narrow defeat as Ireland wasted a number of good chances during the second half.
Toland played her second full game at midfield for Ireland but unfortunately was again on the wrong end of the result.
Having lost to England early in the week, it means Ireland can’t qualify for the knockout stages even if they win their final game against the Netherlands next Monday.
WU17s Head Coach Dave Bell said: “It was tough to see us lose the game. We had a game-plan and I thought we stuck to the game-plan really well.
“We said if we draw the game, that’s not the end of the world as we’d still be in the melting pot for the final game against Netherlands but it wasn’t to be.
“Unfortunately, the goal came a few minutes from the end and it puts us out of the tournament. I can only give the players great praise though, they’ve done everything of what we’ve asked of them and they should be proud of themselves.”