logo



Second defeat for Toland and Ireland WU17

05 May 2017
by admin

There was disappointment at the European Championships in Croatia for Tyler Toland and the Republic of Ireland u17 women’s side this afternoon.

They lost 1-0 to Norway in their second group game at the Plzen City Stadium.

A late header from Norway captain Rikke Bogetveit Nygard sealed a narrow defeat as Ireland wasted a number of good chances during the second half.

Toland played her second full game at midfield for Ireland but unfortunately was again on the wrong end of the result.

Having lost to England early in the week, it means Ireland can’t qualify for the knockout stages even if they win their final game against the Netherlands next Monday.

WU17s Head Coach Dave Bell said: “It was tough to see us lose the game. We had a game-plan and I thought we stuck to the game-plan really well.

“We said if we draw the game, that’s not the end of the world as we’d still be in the melting pot for the final game against Netherlands but it wasn’t to be.

“Unfortunately, the goal came a few minutes from the end and it puts us out of the tournament. I can only give the players great praise though, they’ve done everything of what we’ve asked of them and they should be proud of themselves.”

More Sport

Second defeat for Toland and Ireland WU17

0
There was disappointment at the European Championships in Croatia for Tyler Toland and the Republic of Ireland u17 women’s side this afternoon. They lost 1-0 to Norway in their sec[...]
05 May 2017

Mickey Harte says Tyrone are in a good place ahead of title defence

0
Tyrone start the defence of their Anglo Celt Cup with another tie at Celtic Park as they clash with Derry in the Quarter Final of the Ulster Championship at the end of May. The O’N[...]
05 May 2017

Seamus Coleman signs new deal with Everton

0
Seamus Coleman has signed a new five-year contract at Everton, keeping him to Goodison Park until the summer of 2022. The Republic of Ireland full-back’s currently recovering[...]
05 May 2017

Neil Forrester says Derry have to right the wrongs in the Ulster Championship

0
The Ulster Championship starts for Derry on Sunday 28th May with a home tie against neighbours and provincial champions Tyrone. It’s a repeat of last years quarter final which Tyro[...]
05 May 2017

Karl Lacey gearing up for Ulster Championship

0
The 2017 Ulster Senior Football Championship was officially launched on Thursday night Monaghan and Fermanagh will be the first sides in championship action when they meet in the p[...]
05 May 2017

Bonagee and Illies sit top of North West Women’s Super League

0
The second series of games in the North West Women’s Super League were played last night. Bonagee United and Illies Celtic now lead the table with two wins each Last night[...]
05 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit