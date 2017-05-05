logo



Seamus Coleman signs new deal with Everton

05 May 2017
by admin

Seamus Coleman has signed a new five-year contract at Everton, keeping him to Goodison Park until the summer of 2022.

The Republic of Ireland full-back’s currently recovering from a double leg break – and has called the deal a “massive boost”.

The deal was agreed before Coleman went away on international duty but the defender revealed he received a message from Everton Chairman, Bill Kenwright, within hours of sustaining his season-ending injury to say the contract was still waiting for him as soon as he was ready to sign it.

Coleman joined the club from Sligo Rovers in 2009.

Speaking on EvertonTv, The Killybegs man said he was delighted with the new agreement…

05 May 2017

