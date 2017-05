Former West Tyrone MP Pat Doherty says Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is ‘up there’ as a potential leader of the Sinn Fein party.

Mr Doherty says it is a matter of when and not if Gerry Adam’s steps down as leader of Sinn Fein as it continues through a transition period.

Mr Doherty, who announced this week that he will not seek re-election to West Minster, says Deputy Doherty has the credentials to be leader of Sinn Fein: