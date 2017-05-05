Mickey Harte says Tyrone are in a good place ahead of title defence

Tyrone start the defence of their Anglo Celt Cup with another tie at Celtic Park as they clash with Derry in the Quarter Final of the Ulster Championship at the end of May.
The O’Neill County will return to the city venue where they ran out 3-14 to 0-12 winners in 2016, a result which started their journey to Ulster success.
In the build up to summer football, Tyrone retained their Division One league status.
Mickey Harte’s side lost their last three games and just missed out on a place in the final.
Harte will lead Tyrone into a 15th senior championship and he feels the league has given them a good platform for the campaign…