Kate Moss’ daughter Lila lands her first modelling campaign (and she’s the spitting image of her mum)

As the teenage daughter of one of the most iconic supermodels in the world and Dazed and Confused co-founder, Jefferson Hack, it’s no surprise that Lila is already dipping her toes into the fashion industry.

She’s just become the face of The Braid Bar at exactly the same age as her mum when she was scouted by Storm Model founder, Sarah Doukas.

Lila landed the modelling gig alongside her close pal, Stella Jones – daughter of The Clash musician Mick Jones.

Kate’s friend Sarah Hiscox founded The Braid Bar, a braiding service at Selfridges, Oxford Street, with friend Willa Burton in 2014.

The duo have previously cast famous faces to promote their brand, including Maddi Waterhouse (sister of model and actress Suki), Irish Law (daughter of Jude) and Anais Gallagher (daughter of Noel).

This is Lila’s first ad campaign and although her parents fought hard to keep her out of the spotlight growing up, she’s no stranger to appearing in front of the camera. She appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia with her mother last year and it’s rumoured that the teenager is about to sign with her mother’s agency, The Kate Moss Modelling Agency.