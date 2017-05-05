logo



Kate Moss’ daughter Lila lands her first modelling campaign (and she’s the spitting image of her mum)

05 May 2017
by News Highland

Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace has landed her first fashion campaign at just 14-years-old.

As the teenage daughter of one of the most iconic supermodels in the world and Dazed and Confused co-founder, Jefferson Hack, it’s no surprise that Lila is already dipping her toes into the fashion industry.

She’s just become the face of The Braid Bar at exactly the same age as her mum when she was scouted by Storm Model founder, Sarah Doukas.

Lila landed the modelling gig alongside her close pal, Stella Jones – daughter of The Clash musician Mick Jones.

Kate’s friend Sarah Hiscox founded The Braid Bar, a braiding service at Selfridges, Oxford Street, with friend Willa Burton in 2014.

The duo have previously cast famous faces to promote their brand, including Maddi Waterhouse (sister of model and actress Suki), Irish Law (daughter of Jude) and Anais Gallagher (daughter of Noel).

This is Lila’s first ad campaign and although her parents fought hard to keep her out of the spotlight growing up, she’s no stranger to appearing in front of the camera.

She appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia with her mother last year and it’s rumoured that the teenager is about to sign with her mother’s agency, The Kate Moss Modelling Agency.

So far, Kate has only signed two models to her books; Louis Baines and Elfie Reigate (daughter of daughter of supermodel-turned-nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson and artist Barry Reigate).

Kate said she quit her longtime agency Storm last year to set up her own firm because she wanted to try something new.

“I felt like I wanted to do things that were more than modelling,” Moss told Business of Fashion at the time. “It didn’t matter how much we would try and do it together with them, I was always going to be the little Kate that they’ve known since I was 14. It was like leaving home.”

Online Editors

More Entertainment

Kate Moss’ daughter Lila lands her first modelling campaign (and she’s the spitting image of her mum)

0
Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace has landed her first fashion campaign at just 14-years-old. As the teenage daughter of one of the most iconic supermodels in the world and Daze[...]
05 May 2017

Colm Meaney berates media for focusing on McGuinness’s IRA past

0
Actor Colm Meaney has said elements of the British media and the “revisionists in Dublin as well” have unfairly judged the North’s former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness in[...]
05 May 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Thursday’s show

0
Listen back to Thursday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
04 May 2017

Mama June unveils STAGGERING weightloss in Baywatch inspired swimsuit shoot

0
  Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon has shocked everyone with her incredible weight loss transformation – dropping from 460 pounds to 137 in just a few months! Howeve[...]
04 May 2017

Saoirse Ronan shines in Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl video

0
      Ed Sheeran has finally unveiled the Saoirse Ronan-starring video for hisGalway Girl track, and it’s as Oirish as you’d expect. The chart-topper twe[...]
04 May 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Wednesday’s show

0
Listen back to Wednesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
03 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit