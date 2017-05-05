Karl Lacey gearing up for Ulster Championship

The 2017 Ulster Senior Football Championship was officially launched on Thursday night
Monaghan and Fermanagh will be the first sides in championship action when they meet in the preliminary round a fortnight tomorrow.
Then the following day, on Sunday, May 21st, Donegal host Antrim in the first of the quarter finals
Among those in attendance at last night’s launch was Donegal’s Karl Lacey – and speaking to Francis Mooney – the Four Masters clubman said the introduction to the squad of a number of U-21 players will be a big help to Donegal’s chances in Ulster this year.
But first he outlined how his year has been so far…