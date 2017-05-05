Investigations into Athlone Town Football Club start next week

The FAI last night issued an update into the investigation on Athlone Town AFC. and the reported irregular betting patterns in the First Division game against Longford Town on Saturday last.
The FAI has written individually to players, coaches and officials at the club outlining arrangements for interview on Monday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 9.
Further contact has been made with UEFA to establish more detail on the irregular betting patterns contained in its report to the FAI.
UEFA has confirmed that the biggest movements in betting took place on Asian markets.