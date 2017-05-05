HIQA Chief says its reports are sometimes used as an excuse to close facilities

The Head of HIQA says it is the case that service providers and planners sometimes use the authorities reports to close a unit or facility.

Phelim Quinn was in Donegal as part of the first ever national survey of patients, with those being discharged from Letterkenny University Hospital in May being encouraged to take part.

Mr Quinn says HIQA’s aim is always to ensure the highest standards for patients through its inspections and reports but that sometimes their reports can be used:

4 million euro has been allocated between St Joseph’s Hospital and the community hospital in Ramelton but some fear this is only to bring facilities up to HIQA standards and does not secure the long term future of the facilities

Speaking generally, HIQA chief Phelim Quinn said that while it is important that the HSE not only invest in bringing facilities up to standard, but that investment is also made on increasing capacity: