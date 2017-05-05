Finn Harps go down 5-0 in Cork

Cork City maintained their 100% record in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 5-0 win over Finn Harps at Turners Cross.

Stephen Dooley put the home side ahead on 22 minutes, from a corner he smashed home 15 yards from the target.

Sean Maguire netted the first of his two goals on the hour mark to make it 2-0.

The other three goals came in the final 11 minutes, Gearoid Morrissey on 79 minutes, Ryan Delaney on 83 and Maguire from the penalty sport on 89.

Harps stay fourth from bottom on 11pts, one ahead of St Pats who drew 1-1 with Bray and Sligo who play Limerick on Saturday. Galway who drew 2-2 with Drogheda stay bottom two points off Harps.

Cork are now 14pts clear at the top.