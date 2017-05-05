logo



Donegal urged to conserve water and minimise water usage for foreseeable future

05 May 2017
by News Highland

Irish Water is asking consumers living in Donegal to conserve water and minimise water usage for the foreseeable future.

The call comes due to the unseasonable dry weather conditions where records indicate that April 2017 has been the driest April experienced for 67 years.

Consumers connected from both the Lough Colm source which serves the Milford, Kerrykeel, Rathmullan, and Ramelton areas, and also the Lough Fad source which serves the Quigley’s Point, Redcastle, and part of Greencastle are asked to conserve as much water as possible.

Councillor Nicolas Crossan says it’s a potentially serious issue:

Maps of the affected areas and further information can be viewed on the Irish Water website on the supply and service update section of www.water.ie

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are continuing to look for and repair leaks on the public water networks to reduce leakage.

Irish Water would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation.

Irish Water say that it will continue to provide updates on the water storage levels at the reservoir and advise customers when they can return to normal usage.

