Derry City get much needed win at Maginn

05 May 2017
Dean Jarvis

A run of seven games without a win ended at Maginn Park on Friday night when Derry City beat Bohemians by two goals to nil.

The game’s hard to watch first half hour was livened up by a fine goal from Dean Jarvis when he rose unchallenged in the box meeting Aaron McEneff’s cross from the right, in the 31st minute.

McEneff hit an earlier cross in the 11th minute that fell to Ronan Curtis, but he poked the ball at the goalkeeper rather than test him with a strong shot.

Derry opened the second half well and McEneff and McDermott had efforts on goal in the opening four minutes.

Nathan Boyle raced after a long clearance from the Derry box in the 64th minute. He got in on goal and squared a pacey ball across the goalmouth where the onrushing Barry McNamee could only deflect the ball over the bar despite the open goal from a yard or two.

Derry defender Ben Doherty was fouled just as he got into the box by former Derry defender Rob Cornwall in the 66th minute.

The referee delayed the kick from being taken as he controlled players from encroaching on the edge of the box.

McEneff hit the kick low to the right beyond the dive of the keeper to score in the 68th minute.

The referee made McEneff hit the kick again, due to the players entering the penalty area before the kick was taken. McEneff sent the ball to the left as the keeper went to the right again and Derry were two-nil up after 69 minutes.

Derry fended off a weak Bohemians performance from then on and deserved the won and the much needed three points.

05 May 2017

Finn Harps go down 5-0 in Cork

0
Cork City maintained their 100% record in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 5-0 win over Finn Harps at Turners Cross. Stephen Dooley put the home side ahead on 22 m[...]
05 May 2017

Second defeat for Toland and Ireland WU17

0
There was disappointment at the European Championships in Croatia for Tyler Toland and the Republic of Ireland u17 women’s side this afternoon. They lost 1-0 to Norway in their sec[...]
05 May 2017

Mickey Harte says Tyrone are in a good place ahead of title defence

0
Tyrone start the defence of their Anglo Celt Cup with another tie at Celtic Park as they clash with Derry in the Quarter Final of the Ulster Championship at the end of May. The O’N[...]
05 May 2017

Seamus Coleman signs new deal with Everton

0
Seamus Coleman has signed a new five-year contract at Everton, keeping him to Goodison Park until the summer of 2022. The Republic of Ireland full-back’s currently recovering[...]
05 May 2017

Neil Forrester says Derry have to right the wrongs in the Ulster Championship

0
The Ulster Championship starts for Derry on Sunday 28th May with a home tie against neighbours and provincial champions Tyrone. It’s a repeat of last years quarter final which Tyro[...]
05 May 2017

