Derry City get much needed win at Maginn

A run of seven games without a win ended at Maginn Park on Friday night when Derry City beat Bohemians by two goals to nil.

The game’s hard to watch first half hour was livened up by a fine goal from Dean Jarvis when he rose unchallenged in the box meeting Aaron McEneff’s cross from the right, in the 31st minute.

McEneff hit an earlier cross in the 11th minute that fell to Ronan Curtis, but he poked the ball at the goalkeeper rather than test him with a strong shot.

Derry opened the second half well and McEneff and McDermott had efforts on goal in the opening four minutes.

Nathan Boyle raced after a long clearance from the Derry box in the 64th minute. He got in on goal and squared a pacey ball across the goalmouth where the onrushing Barry McNamee could only deflect the ball over the bar despite the open goal from a yard or two.

Derry defender Ben Doherty was fouled just as he got into the box by former Derry defender Rob Cornwall in the 66th minute.

The referee delayed the kick from being taken as he controlled players from encroaching on the edge of the box.

McEneff hit the kick low to the right beyond the dive of the keeper to score in the 68th minute.

The referee made McEneff hit the kick again, due to the players entering the penalty area before the kick was taken. McEneff sent the ball to the left as the keeper went to the right again and Derry were two-nil up after 69 minutes.

Derry fended off a weak Bohemians performance from then on and deserved the won and the much needed three points.