Construction of 4km pipeline begins on Lough Foyle

Work has begun in Lough Foyle on the construction of a pipeline for use as a storm water outflow in Blackpool.

Sections of the pipe are being towed into the lough, and when construction is complete, the pipe will be over 4kms in length, the longest ever constructed in Europe on this way.

Once complete, the pipe, which is two meters in diameter, will then be towed to Blackpool.

On today’s Shaun Doherty Show, Foyle Harbourmaster Bill McCann outlined the significance of the project to Greg Hughes…………….

Once complete, the pipe, which is two meters in diameter, will then be towed to Blackpool.

On today’s Shaun Doherty Show, Foyle Harbourmaster Bill McCann outlined the significance of the project to Greg Hughes…………….