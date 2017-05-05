Concern as gorse fires stretch Fire Service in Donegal

Concern has been raised that the fire service in Donegal is being stretched to the limit following a spate of gorse fires in the county in recent days.

Numerous fires broke out in the West Donegal area yesterday with fire crews from the locality having to bring all of them under control with very limited resources.

Last night, a serious gorse fire was reported at Ludden, Buncrana.

There are now fears that should this trend continue, fire crews won’t be able to attend another potentially serious incident at the same time.

Cllr. John Seamais O’Fearraigh says it’s a worrying situation………..