Bonagee and Illies sit top of North West Women’s Super League

05 May 2017
The second series of games in the North West Women’s Super League were played last night.

Bonagee United and Illies Celtic now lead the table with two wins each

Last night’s results:

Swilly 1 (Laura Dunworth) Bonagee United 5 (Deborah Kerrigan 3, Anna Doherty, Julie McCloy)

Illies 6 (Caroline Gallagher 2, Michelle McDaid 2, Alana Doherty, Kirsty Downey) Moville 0

Lagan Harps 4 (Bronagh Gallagher 2 Zoe Green 2) Greencastle 2 (Sarah Jane McDonald 1 Aisling McDermott)

Clonmany 2 (Yvonne McElhinney, Caitlin McDaid) Carndonagh 0

NW Women’s Super League P W D L F A GD PTS
Bonagee United 2 2 0 0 12 2 10 6
Illies Celtic 2 2 0 0 10 0 10 6
Greencastle FC 2 1 0 1 10 4 6 3
Moville Celtic 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3
Lagan Harps 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3
Clonmany Shamrocks 2 1 0 1 2 8 -6 3
Carndonagh FC 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
Rasheney FC 1 0 0 1 1 7 -6 0
Swilly Rovers 2 0 0 2 1 9 -8 0

Bonagee and Illies sit top of North West Women's Super League

The second series of games in the North West Women's Super League were played last night. Bonagee United and Illies Celtic now lead the table with two wins each
