Bonagee and Illies sit top of North West Women’s Super League

The second series of games in the North West Women’s Super League were played last night.

Bonagee United and Illies Celtic now lead the table with two wins each

Last night’s results:

Swilly 1 (Laura Dunworth) Bonagee United 5 (Deborah Kerrigan 3, Anna Doherty, Julie McCloy)

Illies 6 (Caroline Gallagher 2, Michelle McDaid 2, Alana Doherty, Kirsty Downey) Moville 0

Lagan Harps 4 (Bronagh Gallagher 2 Zoe Green 2) Greencastle 2 (Sarah Jane McDonald 1 Aisling McDermott)

Clonmany 2 (Yvonne McElhinney, Caitlin McDaid) Carndonagh 0