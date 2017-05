Glenswilly GAA manager Adrian Glackin is to become Donegal’s newest councillor, representing Sinn Fein in the Letterkenny Municipal District.

He defeated former Letterkenny Urban Councillor Sean “Johnny” O’Donnell at a selection convention in Termon last night.

The convention was called following the decision of Cllr Mick Quinn to step down from the authority for health reasons.

Pic – Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle