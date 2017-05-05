17% increase in Donegal – Dublin passenger numbers

There’s been a 17% increase in air passenger numbers on the Donegal Dublin route in the first quarter of 2017.

The Aer Lingus Regional route has been operated by Stobart Air on a Public Service Obligation (PSO) basis since February 2015.

Over that time, there’s been consistent growth on the route, which saw over 40,000 passengers flying from Donegal last year alone.

Ronan Whitty, Head of Revenue Management at Stobart Air, says they have seen a consistent demand among the local community, business people and tourists.

He expects Privatefly’s recognition of Donegal Airport as the second most scenic airport landing will have an impact.

*******************************

Aer Lingus Regional Media Release in full –

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, has recorded a 17% increase in passenger numbers on its Donegal Dublin route in the first quarter of 2017, according to new figures released today by the airline.

Aer Lingus Regional has operated the Donegal Dublin route on a Public Service Obligation (PSO) basis since February 2015 and in this time the airline has seen consistent growth on the route.

The airline flies from Donegal to Dublin twice daily, in addition to flying its Donegal Glasgow service up to four times per week. A total of over 40,000 passengers flew from Donegal in 2016, with July the busiest month of the year.

Donegal airport was recently named number two in the ‘Top 10 Most Scenic Airport Landings of 2017’, according Private Fly, an international booking service for private aircraft. The county was also named ‘coolest place on the planet’ by international travel publication, National Geographic Traveller in December last year.

Commenting, Ronan Whitty, Head of Revenue Management at Stobart Air, said;

“We are pleased with the ongoing traffic growth across our two routes operating from Donegal Airport, particularly on our Donegal Dublin route which we have operated since February 2015. In this time we have seen a consistent demand among the local community, business people and tourists for a reliable and efficient connection between Donegal and the capital.

“The recent recognition of Donegal Airport as the second most scenic airport landing in the world will hopefully further stimulate interest in Donegal as a tourist destination. The county’s breath-taking scenery has remained one of Ireland’s best kept secrets for too long so it is very satisfying to see it establish itself as a world class tourism destination and home to some of Europe’s most spectacular landscape.

“This recognition will only further help grow the route with tourists flying in on connecting flights to explore Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way. We look forward to working with Donegal Airport in building on the success of quarter one during the rest of 2017.”