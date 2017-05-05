Audio update – 128 empty council houses in Donegal to be renovated and re-let

Donegal is set to benefit from a scheme to have empty local authority properties returned to productive use this year.

128 units are proposed for Donegal, the highest number outside Dublin, with a projected investment of just over €1,875,000.

Nationally, a budget of just over €24 million has been set aside for the scheme, announced this morning by Minister Simon Coveney.

Donegal County Council Caithaoirleach Terence Slowey says the county has a lot of housing stock, some of which has been refused by potential because it wasn’t up to standard.

He believes this initiative will help address that fact………….