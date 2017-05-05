logo



Audio update – 128 empty council houses in Donegal to be renovated and re-let

05 May 2017
by News Highland

Donegal is set to benefit from a scheme to have empty local authority properties returned to productive use this year.

128 units are proposed for Donegal, the highest number outside Dublin, with a projected investment of just over €1,875,000.

Nationally, a budget of just over €24 million has been set aside for the scheme, announced this morning by Minister Simon Coveney.

Donegal County Council Caithaoirleach Terence Slowey says the county has a lot of housing stock, some of which has been refused by potential because it wasn’t up to standard.

He believes this initiative will help address that fact………….

 

More News

Pat Doherty believes Pearse Doherty is ‘up there’ as a potential SF leader

0
Former West Tyrone MP Pat Doherty says Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is ‘up there’ as a potential leader of the Sinn Fein party. Mr Doherty says it is a matter of when [...]
05 May 2017

HIQA Chief says its reports are sometimes used as an excuse to close facilities

0
The Head of HIQA says it is the case that service providers and planners sometimes use the authorities reports to close a unit or facility. Phelim Quinn was in Donegal as part of t[...]
05 May 2017

Construction of 4km pipeline begins on Lough Foyle

0
  Work has begun in Lough Foyle on the construction of a pipeline for use as a storm water outflow in Blackpool. Sections of the pipe are being towed into the lough, and when [...]
05 May 2017

23 people awaiting admission at LUH this morning

0
The numbers awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital fell to 23 this morning, 14 of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s down 10 from yesterday’s [...]
05 May 2017

17% increase in Donegal – Dublin passenger numbers

0
There’s been a 17% increase in air passenger numbers on the Donegal Dublin route in the first quarter of 2017. The Aer Lingus Regional route has been operated by Stobart Air [...]
05 May 2017

Audio update – 128 empty council houses in Donegal to be renovated and re-let

0
Donegal is set to benefit from a scheme to have empty local authority properties returned to productive use this year. 128 units are proposed for Donegal, the highest number outsid[...]
05 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit