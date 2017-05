A vigil is being held in Letterkenny tomorrow evening to mark the 36th anniversary of the death of Bobby Sands on hunger strike.

The vigil will take place at 7.30pm at the hunger strike monument at Glencar, Letterkenny.

Local Councillor Gerry McMonagle says that there is added poignancy to this year’s event as over 1000 Palestinian prisoners are currently on hunger strike.

He is calling on people from all around the county to attend the event: