Saoirse Ronan shines in Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl video

04 May 2017
Ed Sheeran has finally unveiled the Saoirse Ronan-starring video for hisGalway Girl track, and it’s as Oirish as you’d expect.

The chart-topper tweeted a link to the video on Thursday morning (May 4), saying he shot it himself.

The bulk of the video is from his point of view, and sees Saoirse Ronan jig up a storm as his “pretty little Galway girl”.

Proceedings kick off in a pub where Sheeran encounters Ronan dancing on a table and sipping a pint of Guinness.

They head off together, but not before notching up the cameo count by bumping into comedian Tommy Tiernan and presenter Hector Ó hEochagáin, who are sharing a few jars of the black stuff in the gents.

The duo hit the dancefloor, with Ronan cracking out some sweet dance moves and Sheeran twirling her around the place.

Next, she decides to take him on at darts, but the plan backfires when Sheeran aims so far off the board that he hits a tough lad in the back with a dart – played with typical menace by Love/Hate’s Peter Coonan.

Ronan retrieves the wayward dart and they scarper quicksmart. After a mad run down the street, Ronan has an oul bop with a troupe of Irish dancers.

As they head off again they have a listen to a busker and Sheeran signs some autographs for fans. They commandeer a pair of bikes and head off to someone’s gaff, where Sheeran gets that infamous ‘Galway Grill’ tattoo.

Looks like there are no hard feelings as they head off to yet another bar for more pints, more Irish dancing, and more music.

Unfortunately, things start to get messy at this stage, and Sheeran spills two pints all over the back of the tough lad they met earlier. This time, he’s emboldened with the presence of a mate, played by Coonan’s Love/Hate co-star Laurence Kinlan.

Saoirse Ronan shines in Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl video

