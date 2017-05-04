logo



Mama June unveils STAGGERING weightloss in Baywatch inspired swimsuit shoot

04 May 2017
by News Highland

 

Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon has shocked everyone with her incredible weight loss transformation – dropping from 460 pounds to 137 in just a few months!

However, it wasn’t an easy journey for June as she was overcome with heartache and pain in the midst of weight loss surgical procedures.

Her weight-loss journey originally began as a plot to get revenge on her ex, although she soon realised that she wanted to do it for herself, stating:

“Now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

Celebrating her dramatic weight loss, June slipped into a red swimsuit for a ‘Baywatch’ inspired photoshoot

