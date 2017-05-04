Mama June unveils STAGGERING weightloss in Baywatch inspired swimsuit shoot

Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon has shocked everyone with her incredible weight loss transformation – dropping from 460 pounds to 137 in just a few months!

However, it wasn’t an easy journey for June as she was overcome with heartache and pain in the midst of weight loss surgical procedures.

Her weight-loss journey originally began as a plot to get revenge on her ex, although she soon realised that she wanted to do it for herself, stating:

“Now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

Celebrating her dramatic weight loss, June slipped into a red swimsuit for a ‘Baywatch’ inspired photoshoot