logo



LUH’s potential as an All-Island regional hospital is not being realised – Mac Lochlainn

04 May 2017
by News Highland

Letterkenny University Hospital should be providing services to people in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, according to Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn.

He was speaking ahead of the launch on Monday next of Sinn Fein’s new discussion document on Letterkenny University Hospital.

The publication, which has been compiled by the party, includes data which has been gathered through Parliamentary Questions and information sourced from the HSE.

It provides a detailed overview of service provision and patient demand at the hospital; hospital performance in areas such as waiting times and overcrowding, as well as statistics on hospital spending, resourcing and investment.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says central to the hospital’s improvement will be a recognition of its position as a major hospital, with the potential to be a major player in an All-Island health system………

More News

LUH’s potential as an All-Island regional hospital is not being realised – Mac Lochlainn

0
Letterkenny University Hospital should be providing services to people in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, according to Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn. He was speaking ahead of [...]
04 May 2017

Community Garda numbers in Donegal fall from 21 to 2

0
It’s emerged that the number of Community Gardai in Donegal has fallen from 21 to 2, the second lowest figure in the country after Kildare, which has none. The 90% reduction [...]
04 May 2017

Cope repeats call for “root and branch” review at LUH

0
A Donegal TD has repeated  calls for a full review of service levels, current staffing numbers and the overall budget for Letterkenny University Hospital. The call comes following [...]
04 May 2017

45 year old man faces 14 charges of sex offences against teenage girl

0
A 45-year-old man has been accused of forcing a girl in her early teens to engage in a sexually explicit card game to strip off her clothes. He has also been accused of involving h[...]
04 May 2017

Mc Elduff selected as SF candidate after Pat Doherty steps down as West Tyrone MP

0
After 16 years as MP for West Tyrone, Pat Doherty has stepped down from the position and will not be contesting next months UK General Election. Last night, Sinn Fein selected West[...]
04 May 2017

Management and unions at An Post to discuss the sector’s future

0
Management and unions at An Post are to begin fresh negotiations on the future of the sector. It comes amid concerns that the company plans to close more than 200 post offices arou[...]
04 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit