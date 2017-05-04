logo



Fire crews tackling extensive gorse fire in Derrybeg

04 May 2017
by News Highland

 

A number of fire crews from West Donegal are tackling an extensive Gorse fire in Derrybeg.

The fire service were alerted to the scene at around 9am however there are reports that the blaze had been on-going since 7.30am.

It’s understood that a substantial amount of turf has been destroyed in the blaze with Local Councillor John Seamais O’Fearraigh saying it’s a huge blow to the local community there.

He’s warning people to be extra vigilant as with this time of year, gorse fire is more prevalent:

