Concern has been raised that public toilets planned for Rathmullen will add to an already serious sewerage issue in the area.

It follows reports of a ‘sewerage slick’ spotted by local residents and boat owners in the water at the weekend.

There are now fears that new public toilets which are to be constructed in the coming months will make the situation even worse.

Local Councillor Liam Blaney has been calling for new sewerage scheme for the area for some time and says it’s the only solution: