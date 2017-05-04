logo



Council seeking expressions of interest for Town & Village Renewal Scheme

04 May 2017
by News Highland

 

Donegal County Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from towns and villages across the county as part of the recently launched Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2017.

This scheme is targeting rural towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000 and is being funded by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs with the local authority administering the scheme.

Expressions of interest are being sought for projects that will enhance and develop towns and villages socially, economically and culturally and proposals should include activities which will have clear positive economic impacts on the town, rather than just public realm-type actions.

The type of projects that could be considered include projects that support entrepreneurship (e.g. development of Enterprise Hubs, Hot Desk Facilities, Digital Hubs, Creative Hubs, training facilities); integrated approaches to developing individual sectors within the town and/or its environs (e.g. artisan food hubs, craft hubs); projects which demonstrate collaboration between town centre businesses and the surrounding area to produce economic benefit; tourism initiatives; enhancement of heritage and/or other community assets; town safety and accessibility enhancements; provision/enhancement of leisure facilities (e.g. Town Parks, walking trails); conducting/commissioning of Town/Village health check; development of quality marks, such as Purple Flag, Heritage Town, and so on.

Applications from towns can range from €20,000 to a maximum of €100,000. Funding of up to €200,000 will also be considered for a limited number of projects which can deliver exceptionally strong economic benefit to a town and its outlying areas.

The Council is keen to receive expressions of interest from groups who may have a suitable project for consideration under the scheme. All expressions of interest will be assessed based on the priorities set out in the Scheme Outline and a maximum of 15 proposals may be selected for further development into detailed applications which will be submitted to the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs for final decision.

The closing date for receipt of completed ‘Expressions of Interest’ is 4.30pm on Friday 26th May.

