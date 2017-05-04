Cope repeats call for “root and branch” review at LUH

A Donegal TD has repeated calls for a full review of service levels, current staffing numbers and the overall budget for Letterkenny University Hospital.

The call comes following figures released yesterday by the INMO which show the first four months of this year saw the worst overcrowding in Irish hospitals since records began.

The latest trolley watch reports also revealed that there were 30 patients waiting at Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it’s now more clearer than ever that an urgent review needs to get underway at the hospital, and this time, he wants his calls to be heeded….