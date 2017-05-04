Community Garda numbers in Donegal fall from 21 to 2

It’s emerged that the number of Community Gardai in Donegal has fallen from 21 to 2, the second lowest figure in the country after Kildare, which has none.

The 90% reduction in the number of community officers in the county was confirmed in the answers to two parliamentary questions tabled by Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue.

He’s been told by Tainiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald that nineteen Gardaí previously recorded as being exclusively assigned to community policing duties now do so as part of their regular duties following redeployment to different units.

Deputy Mc Conalogue says the Minister must work with the Garda Commissioner to address the issue of garda numbers in Donegal, she says it’s not her responsibility.