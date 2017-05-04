logo



Community Garda numbers in Donegal fall from 21 to 2

04 May 2017
by News Highland

It’s emerged that the number of Community Gardai in Donegal has fallen from 21 to 2, the second lowest figure in the country after Kildare, which has none.

The 90% reduction in the number of community officers in the county was confirmed in the answers to two parliamentary questions tabled by Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue.

He’s been told by Tainiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald that nineteen Gardaí previously recorded as being exclusively assigned to community policing duties now do so as part of their regular duties following redeployment to different units.

Deputy Mc Conalogue says the Minister must work with the Garda Commissioner to address the issue of garda numbers in Donegal, she says it’s not her responsibility.

More News

33 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny Hospital this morning

0
The number of people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital rose to 33 this morning, 18 of them on Emergency Department trolleys That’s three up on yesterday&#[...]
04 May 2017

LUH’s potential as an All-Island regional hospital is not being realised – Mac Lochlainn

0
Letterkenny University Hospital should be providing services to people in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, according to Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn. He was speaking ahead of [...]
04 May 2017

Community Garda numbers in Donegal fall from 21 to 2

0
It’s emerged that the number of Community Gardai in Donegal has fallen from 21 to 2, the second lowest figure in the country after Kildare, which has none. The 90% reduction [...]
04 May 2017

Cope repeats call for “root and branch” review at LUH

0
A Donegal TD has repeated  calls for a full review of service levels, current staffing numbers and the overall budget for Letterkenny University Hospital. The call comes following [...]
04 May 2017

45 year old man faces 14 charges of sex offences against teenage girl

0
A 45-year-old man has been accused of forcing a girl in her early teens to engage in a sexually explicit card game to strip off her clothes. He has also been accused of involving h[...]
04 May 2017

Mc Elduff selected as SF candidate after Pat Doherty steps down as West Tyrone MP

0
After 16 years as MP for West Tyrone, Pat Doherty has stepped down from the position and will not be contesting next months UK General Election. Last night, Sinn Fein selected West[...]
04 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit