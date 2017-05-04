Blue Banks stretch of the N56 outside Kilmacrennan to be replaced

A package totalling €15 million has been announced for the ‘Blue Banks’ section of the N56 between Coolboy and Kilmacrennan, with tenders for the construction of the road to be issued in the coming weeks.

Junuior Minister Joe McHugh says a new water main from Lough Salt to Letterkenny should be constructed by Irish Water at the same time as a new road.

He says joining the two schemes and fast-tracking the new road will save taxpayers’ money.

He says just over €12.5 million has been allocated for the new road with another €2.7 million going to Irish

Water to replace both the existing principle water supply from Lough Salt to Letterkenny and the distribution mains for the entire area, including Rathmullan.