45 year old man faces 14 charges of sex offences against teenage girl

A 45-year-old man has been accused of forcing a girl in her early teens to engage in a sexually explicit card game to strip off her clothes.

He has also been accused of involving her in truth or dare sex games.

Donegal District Court was told that the charges are among a total of 14 sex offences the man is accused of committing against the child.

A fifteenth charge accuses him of ill-treating the girl.

He is also accused of ill-treatment against a second girl, also in her early teens.

The offences are alleged to have happened between June 20 2011 and December 21 2012.

Names of the defendant and alleged victims and locations cannot be given at this stage for legal reasons.

Detective Sgt David Durkin gave evidence that the man gave no reply when he was charged.

Judge Grainne O’Neill adjourned the case to June 7 with an order that the defendant have no contact with the alleged injured parties, and report to the gardai once a week.