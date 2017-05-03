Watch the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior and Intermediate Championship launch

The launch of the 2017 Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior and Intermediate Championship will take place this evening from 6pm at Michael Murphy’s Sports Shop in Letterkenny.

The first round of group games will be played this weekend and Oisin Kelly will look ahead to the campaign with a number of former championship winners.

The draws for the Donegal U21 A, B and C Championships will also be held.

You can watch the launch below or by clicking into https://www.facebook.com/michaelmurphysports/