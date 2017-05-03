Shiels says part of Cathedral Car Park could be used for housing

It’s been claimed that a car park which serves St Eunan’s Cathedral and Conwal Parish Church in Letterkenny could be offered to private contractors for housing.

The Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government released details last week of over 700 proposed sites for housing with two identified in Letterkenny.

One site is situated at Long Lane area while other forms part of the car park near the Cathedral.

Local Cllr. Dessie Shiels says this car park is vital to the local community and is calling for the Department to reconsider the move……..