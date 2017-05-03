logo



Nominations and Motions close on Thursday for Finn Harps AGM

03 May 2017
by admin

The Annual General Meeting of the Finn Harps Co-operative Society will take place this Sunday, 7th May at 6.p.m. in the Villa Rose Hotel. Closing date for Nominations and Motions is Thursday 4th May at 5.p.m. All nominations must be in writing.

Nominations for the Board of Directors must include the name and share number of the person being proposed. It must also be signed by two co-op members (shareholders) and have the share numbers quoted.

Motions for the A.G.M. must carry the appropriate shareholders details. All Nominations and Motions must be forwarded by hard copy to John Campbell, Secretary, Finn Harps FC, Navenny Street, Ballybofey or via email to harpssec@gmail.com.

