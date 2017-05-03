Irish water to brief local people on plans for Gweedore Sewerage Scheme

Irish Water says it has identified what it has described as an innovative solution for the proposed Gweedore Sewerage Scheme. This has been achieved in conjunction with Donegal County Council, according to the utility.

Irish Water has now invited people in the area to a public meeting next week at which it will outline the proposal for sewage treatment services for the residents and businesses of Gweedore.

In a statement Irish Water says the solution will meet the needs of the local community and ensure compliance with the Urban Waste Water Directive.

Having examined all possible alternatives the utility is proposing to install a pressure sewer system which will allow for the use of an existing waste water treatment plant in the area which Irish Water will take ownership of and upgrade.

This solution will ensure that houses and businesses in the Gweedore area can be connected to this public system regardless of location.

To progress the implementation of this system Irish Water will, with local co-operation, proceed with a demonstration project involving 20 to 30 houses which will be operated and monitored for a period of eight to 12 months.

The information evening is taking place in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal on Tuesday next, May 9 from 2-8pm.