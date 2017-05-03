Governments Brexit Plan must lead to major investment in Donegal- Mac Lochlainn

The Government has been urged to consider major investment in Donegal as part of its Brexit Plan.

Projects such as the development of Greencastle Harbour, the construction of the N56 Letterkenny Relief Road and the upgrade of the N14 and N15 roads have been cited as crucial key features which must be provided for.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn was speaking after the Government published its plan for Brexit negotiations.

He says if it’s is going to work, then Donegal and other border counties need to be made a top priority: