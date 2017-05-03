logo



Governments Brexit Plan must lead to major investment in Donegal- Mac Lochlainn

03 May 2017
by News Highland

The Government has been urged to consider major investment in Donegal as part of its Brexit Plan.

Projects such as the development of Greencastle Harbour, the construction of the N56 Letterkenny Relief Road and the upgrade of the N14 and N15 roads have been cited as crucial key features which must be provided for.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn was speaking after the Government published its plan for Brexit negotiations.

He says if it’s is going to work, then Donegal and other border counties need to be made a top priority:

More News

Well known Donegal man Josie Murray to be honoured at Council reception

0
  Well known Donegal man Josie Murray will be honoured by the Glenties Municipal District of Donegal County Council at a special reception in Dungloe Public Services on Tuesda[...]
03 May 2017

Governments Brexit Plan must lead to major investment in Donegal- Mac Lochlainn

0
The Government has been urged to consider major investment in Donegal as part of its Brexit Plan. Projects such as the development of Greencastle Harbour, the construction of the N[...]
03 May 2017

29 Donegal schools to undergo major improvements as part of Summer Works Scheme

0
  It’s been confirmed that 29 local schools will undergo major improvement works over the summer months. The funding for the Summer Works Scheme has been announced today[...]
03 May 2017

Arson attack on Derry family criticised

0
  A family in Lower Bennet Street just off Foyle Road in Derry had a lucky escape after a pillow was placed against a gas main outside their home and set on fire just after 1a[...]
03 May 2017

CLAR and Leader programmes are not serving rural communities – Mc Conalogue

0
A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to ensure that Donegal receives its fair share of CLÁR funding. CLÁR provides funding for small scale capital projects in rural areas [...]
03 May 2017

Regency Hotel suspect will not be extradited because he is terminally ill

0
A man accused of taking part in the fatal shooting of a man at a boxing event in Dublin last year will not be extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic because a judge has r[...]
03 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit