Glengad United seal third successive Inishowen Premier Division title.

03 May 2017
by admin

Glengad United wrapped up yet another Inishowen League Premier Division title on Wednesday night beating Aileach 1-0 at Lakeside.

The Crua men scored the only goal of the game, 20 minutes from time to seal their third successive crown.

After victory in Sunday’s Ulster Junior Cup final, Seamus Doherty was the man who popped up with the goal to give his side a season double.

Glengad are still in the hunt for a treble, Shane Byrne’s side play Letterkenny Rovers in the Knockalla Caravans Cup Final on Sunday week 13th May.

They play their final Premier Division game on Sunday away to second place Buncrana, who sit four points of the top after the result in Aileach.

