Glengad United can claim Premier Division title tonight at Aileach

Glengad United can win a third successive Inishowen League Premier Division title tonight with victory over Aileach (kick off 7pm).

The defending champions are one point ahead of Buncrana Hearts and will play their game in hand this evening at Lakeside.

A win would be enough for another title as they would be four points clear with just one game to play.

A draw or defeat for Shane Byrnes side and the league title would go to the final game, with second placed Buncrana hosting Glengad on Sunday afternoon.

The Crua men are still on course for a hat trick of cups, they can add the league to the Ulster Junior Cup they won last weekend and they still have to play Letterkenny Rovers in the Knockalla Caravans Cup Final on Sunday week.