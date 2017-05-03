GAA Programme – Club Championship Special

The 2017 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior and Intermediate Club Championships were launched on Wednesday at Murphy’s shop in Letterkenny.

Ahead of this weekend’s opening games, Oisin Kelly hears from former club championship winners Paul Carr – St Eunan’s, John Gildea – Noamh Conaill, Barry Cuningham – Killybegs, Sean Nancy Gallagher – Gweedore and Gary McDaid -Glenswilly.

Plus Oisin was joined by Donegal’s Language and Cultural Officer, Fergus McGee, to look ahead to this weekend’s All Ireland Senior Scór Finals in Belfast…