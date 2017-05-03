CLAR and Leader programmes are not serving rural communities – Mc Conalogue

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to ensure that Donegal receives its fair share of CLÁR funding.

CLÁR provides funding for small scale capital projects in rural areas to tackle disadvantage and depopulation.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says that’s not enough, and has also been critical about the Leader programme, saying more than three years after the latest round of applications opened, not one cent has been spent on projects.

In relation to CLAR, Deputy Mc Conalogue says the €5m being made available to community groups across the country simply isn’t enough……….