A family in Lower Bennet Street just off Foyle Road in Derry had a lucky escape after a pillow was placed against a gas main outside their home and set on fire just after 1am this morning.

Cllr Patricia Logue says it was a very frightening experience for the family, and it doesn’t bear thinking about could have happened had this fire taken hold.

She’s urging anyone any information about the incident to bring it forward to the police immediately.